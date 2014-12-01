The ‘next Pogba’ to snub Juventus in favour of Serie B stay

Pescara wonderkind Mamadou Coulibaly is one of Serie A’s most promising midfielders having already made his debut in Italy’s top flight. The Senegalese midfielder is being tipped to become the next Pogba with his agent Donato Di Campli who is reported to have claimed that he could become ‘three times better’ than the former Juventus star the first time he was Coulibaly in action.



​Juventus are of course being linked with a summer swoop for the promising midfielder who, however, has denied he will be leaving Pescara in the summer.



“I am not here to comment whether I will be the next Pogba or not”, Coulibaly said on Monday night after Pescara’s 4-1 home defeat against AS Roma.



“I will stay at Pescara also in Serie B, I am sure about it.”



Yesterday’s defeat means Pescara are the first team to be relegated to Serie B just one year after their promotion from Italy’s second division. Juventus DS Fabio Paratici is said to have met the player’s agent Donato Di Campli to discuss the player’s move to Juventus two weeks ago.

