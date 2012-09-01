The 'original' Ronaldo explains real reason behind 2002 World Cup triangular haircut
06 March at 17:40Luis Nazario Da Lima, the ‘original’ Ronaldo was asked by ESPN the reason behind his triangular haircut during the 2002 Fifa World Cup. The former Brazil star’s explanation was just brilliant:
“I had had some physical problems during the competition and I was afraid I wouldn’t have played at my best. Everybody was talking about the injury and I had to have my hair cut so that papers would have had something else to talk about”, Ronaldo told ESPN (via calciatoribrutti).
Ronaldo did not only brilliantly play that edition of the World Cup but become the best scorer of the competition with eight goals. The Brazilian netted the last two in the final against Germany helping his national team to win its 5th World Cup.
The former Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid star won the Ballon d’Or at the end of the year. He scored 283 goals in 442 games throughout his career.
