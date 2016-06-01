From scapegoat to GOAT. That’s the recent story of Antonio Donnarumma.The third-string AC Milan goalkeeper – who’s best known for being Gianluigi Donnarumma’s older brother – is in line for his second consecutive start when the Rossoneri travel to Florence this weekend.Following his side’s improbable extra-time victory over arch rival Inter Milan, the controversial Italian will fill in for his brother and backup Marco Storari against Fiorentina.The Rossoneri are looking to go on a run of strong play as they fight to preserve their dwindling hopes of playing in Europe next season.