The Professional Football Association (PFA) team of the year has been announced and there is a huge snub to both Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez by their fellow pros, with both being omitted from the final XI.



United’s David De Gea gets the vote in goal with Spurs duo Kyle Walker and Danny Rose along with Chelsea pairing David Luiz and Gary Cahill making up the back four. Two more Chelsea stars, N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard line up in midfield with Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Dele Alli of Spurs. Up front, Everton hit-man Romelu Lukaku partners Spurs ace Harry Kane.