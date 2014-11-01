The real reason why David Luiz isn’t moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid

He does not want him there. Rumours have surfaced that Isco is not happy with the potential arrival of David Luiz at Real Madrid, and this is something he has made no secret of within his inner circle.



The Benalmádena native understands that Los Blancos need to bring in some reinforcements to strengthen their defence, but does not think the Chelsea man would be the ideal solution.



Despite the Brazilian’s high profile, his quality has often been questioned during his time with both the Blues and Paris Saint-Germain. Isco believes that, rather than sign David Luiz, the club should either put their faith in Jesús Vallejo or sign a young centre-back who can grow and develop as a player in Madrid.



Zinedine Zidane’s team are once again being subjected to heavy scrutiny, after a lackluster display led them to a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend. Pressure to bring in new players is growing amid fears the La Liga title race is already all but over.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)