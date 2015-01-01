The financial fair play rulings are set to complicate the transfer plans that Inter Milan currently have.

The nerazzurri are currently third in the Serie A table and could make do with some reinforcements in the winter. Ramires, the Jiangsu Suning midfielder and former Chelsea star, was a target who Luciano Spalletti was looking to sign on a dry loan next month.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that due to the FFP ruling that has been imposed on the club, Inter can only spent 60 percent of annual income on salaries of players. Because of this, the chances of acquisition of players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United, Javier Pastore’s from Paris Saint-Germain and that of Ramires from Jiangsu is very low.

Pastore earns 14 million euros a year, Mkhitaryan earns 18 million euros a year and Ramires pockets about 10 million euros a year. Inter can’t even sign Ramires on loan and could only hope that they end up selling Marcelo Brozovic or Joao Mario and maybe even both, if they want to sign someone.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)