The reason why Neymar can’t join Real Madrid
28 November at 14:00Real Madrid’s chances of ever being able to sign Neymar look increasingly slim, with the legalities of any potential deal now lying with Judge Vázquez Honrubia. The Brazilian investment fund DIS, which held 40% of the PSG star’s rights when he was sold to Barcelona, is under investigation. Should he be given a prison sentence of more than two years, he would be unable to buy residency in Spain. Therefore, Los Blancos’ faint hopes of ever signing him would vanish completely.
According to Sport, the Prosecutor’s Office is requesting that Neymar be sentenced to two years in prison and fined €10 million, while former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell should serve five years for his part in the scandal. Current boss Josep Maria Bartomeu also stands accused of fraud. The likelihood of Neymar making a pact with his former club’s leadership is unlikely, given the circumstances under which he left for Paris last summer.
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
