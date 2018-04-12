‘The robbery of the century’: papers react to Real Madrid win against Juve

SHOW GALLERY

Real Madrid managed to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals yesterday night despite losing 3-1 at home against Juventus. The Merengues were awarded a penalty kick seconds before the final whistle that would have sent the game to the extra time.

Marca is the only paper that claims Oliver took the right decision in awarding the penalty kick to Real Madrid: “It was clear penalty”, the Spanish paper writes in its front-page.



Catalan and Italian papers, of course, do not follow Marca’s footsteps and call Real Madrid win ‘The robbery of the century’. This is the headline chosen by Barcelona-based paper Sport. Il Corriere dello Sport in Italy picks a similar headline: “What a robbery”.

The Italian paper writes in its home page that Vazquez was not fouled by Benatia and that Oliver should have not award the penalty. “Benatia hits the ball but Oliver doesn’t see it. Such a bad mistake”, Il Corriere dello Sport writes.



As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the penalty is call is “questionable”. “Oliver was unable to keep his nerves in the decisive moment of the game.”



Check out the front pages in Spain and Italy today.