Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is man in demand, there's reported interest from Premier League club Arsenal and Spanish giants Barcelona and he also has the option of a new improved contract at La Vecchia Signora. The Livorno born tactician has some big decisions to make, but if the former AC Milan coach does decide to leave for an oversees adventure, what ramifications could it have on Serie A and could it spark a managerial merry go round?





Possible replacement for Allegri would be current Roma coach Luciano Spalletti, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season, the former Zenit boss said back in January "Here everything depends on the results, if I do not win it is right to be replaced by another.” He also stated he had no aversion to coaching any other team in Serie A including Juventus, “The future? I would coach Juve, but also Milan or Fiorentina. I am professional, it's my job."

Current Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa has also been touted as a possible replacement for Allegri, a 2-1 win for La Viola against Juve in January was a pretty good job interview. But that was a bright spot in a rather poor season so far, with Fiorentina’s executive president Mario Cognini stating the club are not happy with results and fans protesting, Sousa’s Juventus past has not done him any favours and an exit at the end of the season looks likely.





With the attractive surroundings of Tuscany and a job at the Artemio Franchi possibly available, is it plausible that Maurizio Sarri could be tempted? Relations between Sarri and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis have not been at their greatest and uncertainty remains over the former Empoli bosses future. Sarri’s style of football would not look out of place amongst the artisan population of Florence, but a move is highly unlikely although still a possibility and it seems more likely than a move to Turin, after Sarri vehemently denied rumours of a meeting between himself and officials from the Bianconeri.

Another candidate is former La Viola coach Cesare Prandelli who is out of work following a disastrous spell at Spanish club Valencia and with Claudio Ranieri also unemployed the Della Valle family would certainly be spoilt for choice.





A move for any of the coaches from the top three could see a high profile chance for current Sassuolo head coach Eusebio Di Francesco. The former Roma player and his Sassuolo team received high plaudits for their attractive style of play last season which was good enough to earn them a Europa League spot. Unfortunately this season that success has not been replicated, but that’s probably more down to squad size, injuries and the rigors of Thursday night European football than any downturn in Di Francesco’s skill set. Never the less, bigger clubs will surely be attracted to the Pescara born coach.

It seems strange to be considering coaching changes without mentioning the two Milan sides, but Vincenzo Montella and Stefano Pioli have both done excellent jobs and will no doubt stay at their respective clubs.

There are endless permutations and possible outcomes but the merry go round could either be a crazy ride or a non starter, it all depends on the most prized position in Italian football at the moment and the man who currently holds that position….Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.





Mark Neale