It’s still an early season in Serie A, but that does not mean fans and media are not already picking their favorites for the season. One such club that has gained momentum in the early stages of the competition is Inter, who have picked up four wins in four matches. But, according to a deeper data analysis, Roberto Mancini's Inter, who also won the first four matchdays in the 2015-16 season, managed better numbers than what Luciano Spalletti’s players have done thus far. Mancini’s Nerazzurri had created more chances on goal than Spalletti and given up less shots against, while keeping a very similar percentage of ball possession.