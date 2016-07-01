The sublime art of the lob, from Diego to Dries...Napoli’s magicians
Cm.com’s Furio Zara explores the magic that emanates from the little men in the Napoli jersey, and their mastery of the lob. It is probably one of the most extraordinary moves a football player can give us. It sparks, it surprises, it makes us hold our breath. The lob is a suspension in time, everything happens slower, as in a scene with the slow motion, allowing us to appreciate even more the beauty that is sown. It's magic that creates a memorable moment. We were reminded of its great spectacle last night when Mertens scored one of the best goals of his career and probably this season…
DIEGO VS LAZIO - After the goal, many went immediately to the archives, stopping at the one from thirty-three years ago when Maradona scored a goal on the lob against Lazio, at the Olimpico. They are ‘no look’ touches, struck without looking at the goal, but giving us a ‘warning’ that something can happen. The magicians, as always, know before all others, teammates and opponents, that their lob will end in the goal.
Go to comments