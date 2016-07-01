Cm.com’s Furio Zara explores the magic that emanates from the little men in the Napoli jersey, and their mastery of the lob. It is probably one of the most extraordinary moves a football player can give us. It sparks, it surprises, it makes us hold our breath. The lob is a suspension in time, everything happens slower, as in a scene with the slow motion, allowing us to appreciate even more the beauty that is sown. It's magic that creates a memorable moment. We were reminded of its great spectacle last night when Mertens scored one of the best goals of his career and probably this season…

DIEGO VS LAZIO - After the goal, many went immediately to the archives, stopping at the one from thirty-three years ago when Maradona scored a goal on the lob against Lazio, at the Olimpico. They are ‘no look’ touches, struck without looking at the goal, but giving us a ‘warning’ that something can happen. The magicians, as always, know before all others, teammates and opponents, that their lob will end in the goal.