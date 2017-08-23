Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to announce new contracts for six of their current squad as the club enjoys a golden period in its history. As Los Blancos aims to retain the Champions League for a third consecutive season whilst defending their La Liga crown, President Florentino Perez will ensure continuity in the squad by rewarding new deals to a host of talented stars.



Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane have agreed to prolong their stay in the capital and that the official announcements will follow imminently. On top of this, French striker Karim Benzema is reportedly close to a new agreement despite interest from Arsenal this summer.

Isco’s new deal, which will keep him at the club until 2021, will include a whopping £642M release clause whilst Asensio will prolong his stay until 2023. Both Marcelo and Carvajal will remain at the Bernabeu until 2022 with Manchester United target Varane doing the same.