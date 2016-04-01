The three-way deal which could take Alexis Sánchez to Real Madrid

Alexis Sánchez is edging closer and closer to Real Madrid. Though Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola still hopes to reunite with his former pupil, whom he coached at Barcelona, the Chilean forward looks more likely to join the Santiago Bernabéu outfit. However, for the move to be completed, there are several other factors which must first fall into place.



The former Udinese man’s contract with Arsenal expires on June 30, and despite the continued efforts of manager Arsène Wenger to keep him in North London, he has no intention of staying. To make room for him in Madrid, Los Blancos staff are weighing up the sale of Lucas Vázquez, who has failed to secure a regular berth in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up.



With Roma sporting director Monchi said to be keen on signing him, it could be that he departs in order to create space for Sánchez’s arrival. Despite the fact he and his entourage have spoken about the need to find a new challenge, Zizou is apparently not in favour of losing anyone midway through the campaign.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)