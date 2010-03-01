The ticketpricing war between Man Utd & Sevilla continues

The Champions League round of 16 tie between Manchester United and Sevilla has sparked a proper ticket pricing war between the two clubs.



The whole thing started when La Liga side Sevilla decided to charge the visiting fans section €100 per ticket which prompted outrage from Man United fans and the club itself in getting involved in trying to convince Sevilla to lower the price.



Sevilla refused to back down and so now Manchester United have decided to charge visiting Sevilla the exact same amount. The club will then use the €40 difference per ticket they stand to earn to subsidise their own fans travelling down to Sevilla for the return.



The Daily Mail report that Sevilla had allocated 2450 tickets for United fans at €100 and another additional 200 tickets set at €150 but given what Manchester United have decided to do with regards to subsidising their own fans tickets, a ticket will cost around €60.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)