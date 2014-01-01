The time Juventus controversially thrashed Inter 9-1

Though they are from different cities, Juventus and Inter Milan have a rich and potent history. The two teams will renew their rivalry on Saturday as the league leaders look to fend off the suddenly white-hot six-time defending Serie A champions.



One of the most memorable, if not infamous, matches between the two sides occurred in 1961, amidst a wave of controversy across the nation. The scoreline reads Juventus 9-1 Inter Milan, but the history is much more complex.



The match, which took place in June of 1961 really began in April of 1960. That day, Inter Milan were awarded a 2-0 victory after Juventus was disqualified when their fans invaded the pitch in the 30th minute.



Though the Nerazzuri appealed the decision to the FIGC right away, the judgement was not rendered until the last day of the season. On that day the governing body, which was headed up by Umberto Agnelli, who was also the president of Juventus, confirmed Juventus’ appeal, and Agnelli ordered the match be replayed.



Because Inter Milan had won the league by only one point, the decision was (understandably) seen as a way to hand Juventus the title. As a result Inter Milan president Helenio Herrera decided to field a youth team in protest.



The 9-1 victory remains Juventus’ biggest in their history, and earned them the Scudetto.



You can watch the highlights below.

