There's nothing quite like the European transfer window. Rumour mills spiral out of control on a daily basis with stories (mostly fake ones) tugging at a supporters heart strings, subsequently putting allegiances under attack. This summer certainly didn’t lack in the drama department, as we saw saw club icons depart and players force moves to rivals.



Money once spent by some of the richest clubs in an entire window is now being splashed on singular players, throwing a market into such chaos that we are hardly taken aback by deals that would normally make the earth quake. With a summer to remember now behind us, let’s take a look at the top 10 transfers from the window.

Keita Baldé (Lazio to AS Monaco for €30m) - He is temperamental, at times selfish and not the most consistent, but when he’s in the mood, Keita Balde can be one of the most fearsome forwards in world football. Coming off a stellar campaign with Lazio that saw him bag 16 goals in Serie A, the 22-year old comes to French side as the perfect replacement for the departed Kylian Mbappe. Jardim’s playing style and adeptness in dealing with young talent should do wonders for the Senegalese man, who will undoubtedly do his best to keep Monaco’s adoring crowds away from the casino and into the Stade Louis II.



Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich to Swansea City for a season-long loan) - It is perhaps the most random and unthinkable transfer of the summer, but Renato Sanches’ move to Swansea on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich could prove to be one of the finest steals as well.



Prodigiously talented, Sanches is a dynamic and commanding player who struggled for game time at the Bavarian giants last season. Despite this, the 20-year old still possesses the potential that at one time had all of Europe’s elite chasing his signature. With ample game time and a competition level as high as the Premier League’s, Sanches will have every opportunity to restore his reputation and return to Bayern as the player they thought he would always become.

Benjamin Mendy (AS Monaco to Manchester City for €57,50m) - Going into this summer, Pep Guardiola made it his mission in life to upgrade the full-back position, no matter the price. Danilo would arrive via Real Madrid and Kyle Walker would soon follow, with the latter being the most expensive full-back in footballing history. His claim to fame wouldn’t last long though, as just days later Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy would surpass him for the prestigious title. At just 23 years of age, Mendy brings blistering pace, athleticism, and a sniper’s precision on crosses from the left flank. Working with Guardiola -- a manager whose philosophies can only be completely realized with full-back play that allows them to -- will only assist in the development of the French international.

Kylian Mbappé (AS Monaco to PSG for a season-long loan with obligation to buy) - Love them or hate them, there is no denying the absolute enormity of the business PSG was able to pull off this summer. While Neymar’s move will get most of the headlines and deservedly so, Kylian Mbappé could prove to be the acquisition that puts the Parisians over the top. He may just be 18, but you would be hard pressed to find a more exciting young talent to emerge on the world stage since Ronaldo Nazario in the 1990s. With 26 goals in all competitions a season ago, Kylian now returns to the city he grew up in to form one of the most fearsome tridents on the planet. While winning Ligue 1 may seem like just a formality to most, the real worth of this move will be determined by their success in Europe.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus to AC Milan for €42m) - For a couple of weeks, it seemed like AC Milan was going to sign every single available player on the market. In a flurry of 11 new arrivals, the most astonishing saw Leonardo Bonucci arrive from bitter rivals Juventus. After seven years, 319 appearances, and 6 straight Scudetti with the Bianconeri, Bonucci brings a mentality and an understanding of the game that has been lacking at the San Siro for years. The jury may still be out on whether the captain can be as effective without the cover of Barzagli and Chiellini in a back-3, however, his mere presence alone should lift those around him. While attaining domestic glory this year may be too much to ask, the capture of Bonucci has sent a clear and emphatic message to the rest of the peninsula that the Rossoneri are back.

Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht to AS Monaco for €25m) - He may not be the biggest name to have changed clubs this summer, but the 20-year old Belgian is a player that should have everyone taking notice. Primarily known for his two audacious goals against Oostende last season that lit up social media like a Christmas tree, Tielemans quality has so much more to offer. Always a threat to goal, Youri is also a gifted passer with exquisite touch and the ability to find avenues through congested areas. Under the tutelage of Leonardo Jardim -- who has already displayed a penchant for developing young talent such as Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Thomas Lemar -- Tielemans could just be the next in line to help this Monaco side on the pitch, while seeing his own value soar.

Mohamed Salah (AS Roma to Liverpool for €42m) - From one-time Premier League flop at Chelsea to helping lead Roma to their finest points tally in club history, Mohamed Salah is back in England and ready to explode. Signed for a Liverpool record, the blistering quick Egyptian appears to be the perfect compliment to Sadio Mane and Jurgen Klopp’s attacking preferences. In five matches he has already scored three goals, often times leaving chasing defenders breathless and adoring fans delirious. If Salah can continue to finish opportunities and not become wasteful in the final third (a problem that has plagued him in the past), Liverpool could emerge as a true darkhouse for the Premier League crown.

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea to Manchester United for €44m) - When looking at transfers it is often human nature to focus solely on the fee paid, but in the case of Matic, his worth to Manchester United could prove to be priceless. Brought in for €44m from a direct rival, Matic’s presence is a God send to Paul Pogba, who suddenly will be free to roam and create, safe in the belief that the Serbian will clean up any loose balls or lost transitions. This comfort is not just relegated to Pogba, as United’s wingers and defensive components will also be able to grow into their potential. Through three matches everything seems to be going according to plan, as the Red Devils have scored 10 while conceding 0.

Ousmane Dembélé (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for €105m plus add-ons) - Lost amongst all of the hysteria that has been the Neymar departure and the ensuing circus at their very public failure to land many of their targets, Barcelona did make one tremendous purchase this summer, Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year old French international will have giant shoes to fill, but he will have no better assistance in gaining his footing than Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. While his scoring output (6) will have to improve, it is Dembele’s passing that is truly one of his most valuable gifts. Consider, that last season Dembele was directly responsible for 10 of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goals, the most in Europe’s top 5 leagues between teammates. With better talent around him and the freedom to express himself behind the best player in the world, Barcelona supporters could be asking “Neymar who?” by season’s end.

Neymar (Barcelona to PSG for €222M) - Mercenary. Shadow dodger. Euro chaser. Whatever your thesis or characterization of the mercurial Brazilian’s move to Paris, there is no denying that PSG have captured one the three best players in the world. If there were concerns that the label of “world's most expensive footballer ever” would prove to be a burden, Neymar has done his best to alleviate them thus far. With a goal on his debut, assists when he pleases and rainbow flicks for fun, Neymar has so far taken the moment and made it his. On-pitch ability aside, Neymar’s commercial value to his new club is immeasurable, with unforeseen revenue streams now pouring in and audience interest higher than ever. It will take years before this move is ultimately judged fairly, but at the very least, PSG have staked their claim that they are here to stay as a European power.





Justin Sherman (@JShermOfficial)