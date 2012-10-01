The top-10 players on expiring contracts: 10-6

As the January transfer window draws ever closer, there is much speculation about the fates of some of the best talents in football. However, teams are also looking towards this upcoming summer for value deals.



Starting in January, players with expiring contracts in the summer can sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs they plan to move to. Come the summer, they’ll be able to make free transfers. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top-10 players whose contracts are set to expire this summer.



