The two reasons why Aubameyang won’t join AC Milan
08 August at 10:30Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a long time target of AC Milan with the rossoneri who are dreaming of signing a top class striker to complete their already impressing summer transfer campaign.
The Gabonese striker has recently confirmed that he is not considering a move away from Borussia Dortmund anymore but according to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, he still hopes AC Milan will make a big money move from him.
The rossoneri would need at least € 70 million to sign him, not to mention that the 28-year-old would demand a salary in the region of € 8 million-a-year.
AC Milan may struggle to match the club’s and the player’s economic demands but there is another bigger problem that may prevent the Serie A giants from signing the talented striker.
Barcelona have recently made contact to sign Ousmane Dembélé and Borussia Dortmund are not open to sell both stars in the summer. The La Liga giants are ready to put more than € 70 million on the table but Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Watzke has insisted that Borussia won’t accept less than € 100 million for the Frenchman.
