The two reasons why Gareth Bale’s still in doubt for Champions League final
26 May at 17:10Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has recovered from his latest injury and is expected to be included in the Merengues’ squad list for the Champions League final that will be played in Cardiff on the 3rd of June.
Trouble is, the Welshman is still in doubt for the last – and most important – game of the season as performances of Spanish attacking winger Isco have been absolutely brilliant during the last month with the former Malaga ace who will challenge Bale until the very last minute ahead of the Millennium Stadium showdown.
Bale’s physical conditions and Isco’s stunning shape could convince Zinedine Zidane to start to Spaniard in Cardiff but that is not the only reason why Bale could be omitted from Real Madrid’s starting XI.
According to a report of Don Balon, the Welshman has not settled in well in the Spanish capital so much so he is not part of any group in the Merengues locker room. In addition to that, the Spanish news outlet reports Bale spent the whole Real Madrid’s private party to celebrate La Liga win on his own.
The former Tottenham star still struggles to speak Spanish and has yet to settle in well at the Bernabeu. This could be one more reason why he could start the Champions League final from the bench, still according to the report of Don Balon.
