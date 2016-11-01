The two reasons why José Mourinho has blocked Martial’s Man Utd exit
25 January at 18:10Manchester United star Anthony Martial would like to get more game time away from the Old Trafford and his representatives are reportedly working to make the player’s dream come true. According to a report of the Daily Express, however, José Mourinho is not going to allow Martial to leave the club on loan in January.
The Portuguese tactician is only open to sell the Red Devils’ outcasts on a permanent deal and the sales with Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin that make no exception having just left the Old Trafford hierarchy to join Lyon and Everton for € 15 and € 28 million respectively.
Martial’s agents, however, are pushing for a January loan move of the 21-year-old star which Mourinho is not likely to allow. The departure of Martial after that one of Memphis Depay would also leave the Special One short of options in Manchester United’s attacking department and that’s another reason why Mourinho is not going to let Martial leave in January.
