Empoli goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski gets the nod in goal after week 25 of the Serie A championship and is the first name on the team sheet in Whoscored’s Team of the Week. In front of the Polish shot-stopper we have a back-four consisting of Francesco Zampano (Pescara), Kostas Manolas (Roma), Wesley Hoedt (Lazio) and Cristiano Biraghi (Pescara).



Incredibly, three Pescara players make up the midfield four after their sensational 5-0 hammering of Genoa; Ahmed Benali, Ledian Memushaj and Gianluca Caprari are joined by Roma’s Leandro Paredes.



Up front we have the sixth Pescara man to make it into the starting XI in Alberto Cerri and he is joined by Juve’s Argentine star Paulo Dybala.



