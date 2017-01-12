Thiago Silva is still holding a candle for AC Milan, it seems.

Having scored a brace in last night’s Coupe de la Ligue win over Metz, the PSG star told

“Even though I left Milan the door is always open, I still have many friends [there].

“The other day I heard Gattuso to wish him happy birthday”.

The Brazilian international played 119 games with the Rossoneri (93 in Serie A), netting six goals.

“It was a very important club for me. I will always be grateful to Leonardo, Berlusconi and Galliani, they really helped my career bloom”.

​Though this quote has certainly excited Milan fans, it has to be remembered that he’s just signed a new deal. Then again, with new owners coming their way, one can’t exclude that the Rossoneri may end up rekindling this old flame, after all….