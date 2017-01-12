Thiago Silva: 'a door will always be open for Milan'
12 January at 13:52Thiago Silva is still holding a candle for AC Milan, it seems.
Having scored a brace in last night’s Coupe de la Ligue win over Metz, the PSG star told Sky Italia (via Goal Italia) that “he’s always left a door open for a return to Milan”.
“Even though I left Milan the door is always open, I still have many friends [there].
“The other day I heard Gattuso to wish him happy birthday”.
The Brazilian international played 119 games with the Rossoneri (93 in Serie A), netting six goals.
“It was a very important club for me. I will always be grateful to Leonardo, Berlusconi and Galliani, they really helped my career bloom”.
Though this quote has certainly excited Milan fans, it has to be remembered that he’s just signed a new deal. Then again, with new owners coming their way, one can’t exclude that the Rossoneri may end up rekindling this old flame, after all….
Share on