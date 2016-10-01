Thiago Silva confirms Inter target has asked to leave PSG

In the aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Amiens in the Coupe de la Ligue, captain Thiago Silva all but confirmed that Javier Pastore does not wish to remain in France beyond this month’s transfer window.



The Brazilian centre-back said: “I think he told the club that he wants to leave, but, in the end, they did not reach an agreement.” From this, it is clear Pastore wants to leave Paris in search of regular first team football so that he can hope to play his way into the plans of Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli ahead of next summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.



Inter technical coordinator Walter Sabatini remains keen to bring the former Palermo man to San Siro, despite the fact he is also working on a deal to sign Rafinha from Barcelona. He and Piero Ausilio are still hopeful of working out an initial loan deal for the 28-year-old, though PSG are determined to raise as much cash as possible.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)