Thiago Silva believes that Lucas Moura should try his hand at Serie A football, and

Though he is wanted by Manchester United - his favourite option - the €45 million rated Brazilian is only wanted on loan by Jose Mourinho. Other suitors - Nice, Nantes, Bordeaux - don’t have the money or the prestige for him.

The latest side to join the race has been Napoli, who recently failed in a bid to land Simone Verdi of Bologna.

“I haven’t discussed Serie A with Lucas,” Thiago Silva star told SportMediaset.

Thiago enjoyed a number of excellent seasons with the Rossoneri, before signing with PSG for

“Should he leave PSG? Playing in Naples would be an excellent opportunity for him,” Silva continued.

Lucas himself was a target for Inter and a number of other teams back in 2013, when he finally joined the Parisian side instead.

Though never very consistent, the Brazilian still managed twelve goals in the last campaign.

€42 million in 2012.