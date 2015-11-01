Thiago Silva's agent to CM: 'We are happy to have renewed with PSG.He wants to retire at 40! Juve...'

Thiago Silva has finally renewed his contract with PSG till 2020 as many teams were interested in the Brazilian defender. Here is what his agent (Paulo Tonietto) had to say on the matter in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com : "Thiago Silva is very happy at the moment. Will this be his last contract ? No way, he is 32 years old and he wants to still play till 40 years old! Juventus? There wasn't any truth behind these rumors, I have never had any contacts with them or with any other Italian club for that matter. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City? It is normal that big clubs were interested in him since he is a big player but it now doesn't matter anymore since Thiago renewed with PSG. He is very happy to play for PSG and he loves the city of Paris. He is very happy to keep playing for them as captain of the club".



PSG are currently in third place in the French Ligue 1 standings, five points off first placed Nice (led by SuperMario Balotelli).



By Federico Albrizio, translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

