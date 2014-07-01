Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has opened up about his future, amidst links with Premier League side Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus.

33-year-old Thiago Silva has made 11 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, appearing four times in the Champions League for the Parisiens. He has appeared thrice in the Coupe De France, scoring once.

The Brazilian defender’s current deal at the Parc des Prince expires in 2020 and after PSG’s 2-0 win over Troyes in the Ligue 1, Silva opened up about his future at the French side. He said:

Silva joined PSG in 2012 from Serie A giants AC Milan for a

"I have the contract expiring in 2020, I still see myself with the shirt of Paris Saint-Germain."

Silva joined PSG in 2012 from Serie A giants AC Milan for a €42 million fee and has made 209 appearances since joining. During this time, Silva has also become the PSG captain, becoming one of the best defenders ever to play for the club.