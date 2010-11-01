Chelsea star thinks Messi would ‘be the best’ in Premier League

Cesc Fabregas is looking forward to facing his good friend Lionel Messi when Chelsea welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday.



This week’s match will be the first time Fabregas has played against Barcelona for Chelsea. He spent three years alongside Messi in Barcelona’s first team, with the pair having been close friends since they were 12 years old growing up in the Catalan club’s La Masia academy.



Messi has sporadically been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past and Fabregas believes the Argentine would be the best player in England, even in his 30s, if he ever chose to move.



"Without a doubt, he would still be the best [player in England]," Fabregas told Goal.com, before adding that he has not spoken much to Messi about Tuesday's match. "We all want to live it from inside. These games require less talking and to focus on playing and giving all we have. Of course [it means a lot to play Barcelona]. To me, and to all players in the world, including the ones who were born there. “



"But, whether you like Barcelona or not, the 'special' word can be understood in many ways and, as a footballer who likes to live great moments, you know Barcelona offers it, both playing for them or against them. It is going to be a fascinating round and I am sure we are all going to enjoy the games."