This evidence shows that former Spurs target could join AC Milan soon
30 July at 10:09AC Milan have already signed 10 players but the rossoneri summer transfer campaign is far from being over.
The diavoli still need to sign one new striker and one centre midfielder given that José Sosa could be leaving the club this summer.
The Serie A giants have set their sights on Fiorentina star Milan Badelj who had previously been linked with a move to Tottenham has well.
Baldej is a long time target of AC Milan but the rossoneri have never managed to wrap up a deal to sign the former Hamburger SV who came close to joining AC Milan last January.
The 28-year-old has recently team up with a new manager. Alessandro Lucci has just become the representative of Baldej and that could make it much easier for the Serie A giants to sign Badelj.
Lucci, in fact, is also the agent of Leonardo Bonucci who has recently joined AC Milan in a shock € 42 million move from Juventus.
The Italian agent could push for Badelj to join AC Milan. The player’s price-tag is just € 7 million. The rossoneri, however, want to spend even less and are preparing a € 5 million bid to sign him. Alternatively they could decide to sign both Kalinic and Badelj for a fee close to € 30 million.
Go to comments