This is why AC Milan reject Barcelona's Rafinha

FC Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Rafinha has been offered to a host of top clubs in the Serie A as well as other European clubs.



As reported earlier, Inter are currently negotiatiing with FC Barcelonaregarding a dry loan transfer which would the him jointhe Nerazzurri with an option to mkae the deal permanent. AC Milan were offered the player back in August but decided against a move due to the player's injury woes.



Rafinha has not played since last April and has spent the first 6 months of this season working on coming back to full fitness. Inter are aware that the player is back to full training with the squad and want to look closer at the situation before making up their minds.



AC Milan on the other hand have decided against a move for the player due to his injury woes which they consider will affect him moving forward.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)