This is why Man Utd's Mourinho has benched Mkhitaryan

ESPN reveal the reson why Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been benched by Manchester United manager José Mourinho recently.



The former Borussia Dortmund player has been missing from seven of the last eight squads Mourinho has picked and sources have confirmed to ESPN that the reason behind this is a row that occured between the duo early September.



According to the report: "Mourinho was unhappy with Mkhitaryan's defensive work rate and a mistake made by the player, singling the Armenian international out for criticism in front of the rest of the first-team squad. Mkhitaryan responded to his manager's remarks, with the player continuing to debate Mourinho's assessment of his performance in the corridor outside the analysis suite at Carrington."



The Armenian international has been rumoured to be on his way out from Old Trafford with current Serie A leaders Inter believed to be very interested in his services.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)