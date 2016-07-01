This Ivorian star won't be wearing Barcelona or Arsenal colors anytime soon



Jean-Pierre Rivère, president of OGC Nice, spoke to France Bleu Azur about the future of highly-coveted midfielder Jean-Michael Seri. "He will not leave in January, I talked a lot with him, there is no chance. He has a long contract with us."



The Ivorian was chased by Barcelona this past summer, but an agreement was never reached. the summer transfer period, His Name was attached to rumors around the Catalan club, as well as Arsenal. His € 40 million euro release clause has given clubs before before signing him pause.



In nine matches across all competitions (Ligue-1, Champions League , and Europa League) Seri has dished out four assists. in just 3,000 minutes last season, he amassed seven goals and nine assists during league play. After starting the season as surprise Ligue-1 leaders, Nice eventually fell to third in France.



We It will see if his performance this season will convince bigger clubs in Europe to open their wallet for the 26 year old. After all, it seems he has the whole season at Nice to do so.