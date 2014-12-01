Swansea City player Alfie Mawson believes that Manchester United will emerge victorious in the Premier League, should the Red Devils continue to play the way they did against Swansea, where they saw the Welsh side off 4-0 in an impressive display, according to Sky Sports.

Asked on Premier League Daily what impressed him most about United, Mawson said: "The quality they possess - every single player, especially in the starting XI. The bench is quite frightening as well.

"They've got players that will go and win you games, win you titles, they're just devastating. I'm personally tipping them to win the Premier League.

"If they carry on the form they've started the season with, they'll win the title - and maybe comfortably."

Man United have won every single one of their opening Premier League fixtures and their performances has got many people talking as to whether the side can really go on to win the title – something that has not happened since Sir Alex Ferguson left.