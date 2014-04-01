Man Utd and Barcelona alerted as agent of top class star admits 'Napoli problems'

A few days ago Marek Hamsik claimed that it would be difficult for him to reject moves to either Manchester United or Barcelona. The Slovakia International snubbed moves to AC Milan and Juventus in the past but he refused to rule out a possible move away from Serie A and Napoli.



His agent has also sparked exit speculations claiming that Hamsik is not happy to be subbed off after 60 minutes in every game. Napoli boss Sarri made no exception on Wednesday and took Hamsik off the pitch at the hour mark and today Hamsik’s agent has talked again.



“This situation is not easy for Marek”, Yuri Venglos told Radio Kiss Kiss.



“His qualities are not in doubt because he has always proved his worth during his career. Sarri must find a solution now because Hamsik wants to play more consistently. He is ready to do so.”



​Hamsik is also aiming to level Maradona’s goal scoring record for Napoli: “He will achieve that even if Napoli scored each time Marek was off the pitch of late. He didn’t have any chance to score in the last few games but team is more important than a single player. If Napoli score than it’s all good.”

