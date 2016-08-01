This stat proves Iheanacho could become a better striker than Henry an Aguero

Kelechi Iheanacho is one of the world’s most promising strikers. The product of Taye academy joined Manchester City in 2014 and despite being only 20-year-old he has already 12 Premier League goals in 38 games.



The Nigeria International has also four goals in seven appearances for his national team and thanks to his goal against Hull City last week-end he has become the player with at least ten Premier League goals to have the best minute-per-goal ratio, even better than Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero.



​Kelechi Iheanacho has managed one goal every 96 minutes. The Arsenal legend had a stunning average of one goal every 122 minutes, whilst Iheanacho’s teammate Sergio Aguero scores one goal every 107 minutes.



At least for now, Kelechi Iheanacho is not as strong as his fellow strikers, but this stat prove that in the future he might become even better than both Aguero and Henry, two among the most ruthless strikers that the Premier League has ever had.

