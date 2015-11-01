Thomas Muller: Chelsea want to replace Diego Costa with €85m Bayern Munich star
16 January at 12:26Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller in case Diego Costa leaves the Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window, The Express reports. According to the British newspaper, Conte is plotting an € 85 million bid for the 27-year-old striker in case the situation of Costa degenerates and the striker asks to leave the club.
Muller’s recent claims have put both Chelsea and Manchester United on red alert. The Germany International is not happy at the Allian Arena as he hasn’t been playing some big games this season, like the direct Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig won for 3-0 by the Bavarians.
Muller has only scored one league goal this season, while he ended the last campaign under Pep Guardiola with 20.
The Germany star is Conte’s priority in case Diego Costa leaves the club although everybody at Chelsea hopes that the striker will be persuaded to stay at the club until the end of the season. The sale of Diego Costa and the purchase of Muller is a kind of operation which is more likely to be finalized in summer rather than in winter.
