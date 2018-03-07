Thousands of Fiorentina fans join players and staff to honour Astori
07 March at 21:10Fiorentina players and staff have been joined by thousands of Viola fans as the football community gathers at Coverciano to pay tribute to Davide Astori, who tragically passed away at the weekend after suffering cardiac arrest in his Udine hotel room.
Astori’s body was returned to the Tuscan capital earlier today so that his former teammates, coaches and fans could be given the opportunity to say goodbye to a man they hold in such high regard.
His partner, Francesca Fioretti, was among the first to arrive at the FIGC HQ alongside the former Italy international central defender’s parents and siblings. They were joined by Stefano Pioli, who cancelled today’s training session, Mario Cognigni, Pantaleo Corvino, Alberto Marangon and several Fiorentina players.
Roma captain Daniele De Rossi, whose family shares a close bond with that of Astori, sat next to the coffin as thousands of people said farewell to someone who will always be remembered as a true gentleman and one of football’s genuine good guys.
La #Fiorentina è arrivata a Coverciano. Ecco l'ingresso della squadra alla camera ardente per l'ultimo saluto a Davide #Astori pic.twitter.com/8QcddqN7t0— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) March 7, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
