Three Juventus players have asked to be sold after a massive locker room bust-up,

Italian investigative website Dagospia claims that the Bianconeri locker room room is divided, and that the two factions recently used strong language in a major feud.

According to Roberto D’Agostino’s page, the dressing room is divided into two groups, with the “senators” on one side and the “foreigners” on the other.

Now, three of the latter have asked to be transfer-listed.

Juventus’ season hasn’t exactly been a resounding success so far: they’re third in the division, haven’t shined in the Champions League and are missing Leonardo Bonucci.

With an ageing defence and new signings like Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa struggling to fit in, it looks like temperatures are reaching a climax.

This may be an echo from last year’s Champions League final, when the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli are reported to have got into an altercation, and in which other players looked to have lost their fight for the game completely.