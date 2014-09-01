Three Juventus stars to recover in time for Barcelona clash
11 September at 12:50Juventus are training ahead of their trip to Barcelona where they will face the blaugrana on Tuesday night. The bianconeri will have to do without the likes of Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Juan Cuadrado but Max Allegri hopes he can recover three other stars in time for the Nou Camp showdown.
Our reporter Edoardo Siddi is in Vinovo where he is following the training of Juventus ahead of the game against Barcelona and he can report that Mario Mandzukic, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro are all training alongside the rest of the team.
Mandzukic picked up a calf injury last week-end, whilst Chiellini had remained out of action for the last ten days due to a muscle injury picked up with Italy during the International break.
Allegri hopes each one of them will be eligible to play against Barcelona in the first game of this season’s Champions League.
You can watch videos and pictures of Juventus’ training here.
Go to comments