At least three Juventus stars to skip Barcelona clash
10 September at 13:00After the win against Chievo , Juventus boss Max Allegri is finally ready to focus on the Champions League and the first European match that is already rich in charm. On Tuesday evening, Max Allegri's men will be on stage at Camp Nou, where they will face a very good Barcelona side, despite the departure of Neymar. Yesterday, the Catalans beat Espanyol in the derby of Barcelona by 5 to 0 with the triple of a Messi in tip top
Juve, however, will not arrive at the Camp Nou match in the best conditions due to injuries and disqualifications, as Ilbianconero.com reports.
KHEDIRA AND MARCHISIO OUT - As reported exclusively by Ilbianconero.com Sami Khedira will not be against Barcelona because his knee injury in the national team continues to trouble.
MANDZUKIC - He suffered a damaged on his calf in yesterday's game against Chievo.
CHIELLINI - The defender is slowly recovering from the national team. Today he will be in the group on the resumption of training and Allegri will be able to watch him for a couple of days before deciding whether to throw him in the melee against Barcelona.
ALEX SANDRO - The Brazilian has missed the home race against Chievo for both turnover and physical reasons. The former Porto, in fact, had a very high fever.
Go to comments