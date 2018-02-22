Three keys to Roma's chances of toppling Barcelona

The Champions League quarterfinals are set and the Giallorossi of Rome will face a two-legged affair with Barcelona. While the challenges for Rome are over the course of the two matches.



Alisson



An obvious choice, the 25-year-old Brazilian has been in the scintillating form for the Giallorossi this season, single-handedly keeping them in many matches. His success has been close to the top of the season and his performance has garnered high interest from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid. He will need to have another strong performance in terms of shot stopping and aerial prowess, but his proficiency in distribution could be key to Rome's chances to hit Barca on the counter.



Likely to find himself in isolation, can Dzeko deliver?



After the transfer window is reportedly being on the brink of joining Chelsea, the Bosnian remains in the top form. Goals against Napoli and Shaktar helped secure massive victories, and the striker will need to deliver If you are able to stay in the same way, you will be able to find out what you are looking for.



Mentality



While head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has received plenty of criticism for the tactics and player selections, the Italian has impressively brought to the quarter-finals in his first season at the helm. Rome, Italy, Rome, Italy, after a rough patch during the winter, Rome will be brimming with confidence. The collective body of the players has clearly taken an upward turn, and will be arguably the most important factor. into the last eight. The collective body of the players has clearly taken an upward turn, and will be arguably the most important factor.

Wesley Davidson (@wndavidson2)