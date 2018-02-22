Three Napoli players Chelsea could sign if Sarri takes over

The Sarri to Chelsea rumors continue to swirl as the 2017-18 season is winding down. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently spoke about the possibility of Sarri leaving and who the club might look to as a replacement:



“Simone Inzaghi, Giampaolo and Leonardo Semplici are all interesting options. It’s about making the right choice. Antonio Conte would be a perfect colonel to ensure the rules are respected. He is a friend and lets nobody take a breather. We are not afraid of going forward, with or without Sarri”.



If Sarri were to make the move to England he would likely want to bring with him a few pieces that helped make his system tick at Napoli. Here are three candidates he could look to bring to London if he leaves the Italian peninsula.



Jose Callejón-While the Spaniard may not be the flashiest player, he has continuously been a vital component of Napoli’s team with his link-up play and a solid output of goals and assists each season. At 31 years old he might have a couple of quality years left in the tank, so Chelsea would likely look to sign him on a short-term deal.



Kalidou Koulibaly-Chelsea have already shown their admiration for the Senegalese defender over the past couple of transfer windows. While De Laurentiis may remain steadfast in his desire to keep the 26-year-old, Sarri’s plans will likely necessitate a strong defender with the ability to play out from the back. The main obstacle that appears increasingly unmovable is the Champions League-Koulibaly’s agent recently claimed that no Champions league for Chelsea spells no chance of signing the Napoli man.



Elseid Hysaj- the 24-year-old has already garnered plenty of attention from top European clubs, including the likes of Premier League outfits Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea. According to Alfredo Pedulla, the Blues of London lead the chase as they have aleardy with Hysaj’s agent multiple times. The Albanian has been a standout for Napoli this season in 32 appearances across all competitions and could be a solid replacement for Davide Zappacosta who has had an underwhelming first year in London.

