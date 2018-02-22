In fact, at the gate of the hospitality sector, three Napoli ultras decided to attack a steward. They punched and kicked the shocked steward, who fortunately wasn't injured seriously, although the assault was described as 'brutal'. The steward was left with many bruises and later on, police were able to arrest the three fans aged 23, 33 and 34.

The game ended 0-0 after Gigio Donnarumma made a miraculous save in the 92nd minute, perhaps one that will be decisive in the Scudetto race between Napoli and Juventus. The latter are currently six points ahead of the Partenopei, having won their game convincingly against Sampdoria by 3-0.

Napoli will face Udinese at home on Wednesday night, where they will need to grab all three points in order to keep their dream of the Scudetto alive.