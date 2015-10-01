Three AC Milan players are reportedly happy for the fact that Vincenzo Montella has been sacked as the rossoneri manager, as the club has already initiated contact with Antonio Conte.

It is said that neither Massimo Mirabelli nor Marco Fassone met with Montella last night and the sacking announcement was made through the club website, not through the two executives. Till yet, neither Mirabelli nor Fassone have not communicated anything to Montella, despite having made the announcement official. The players were surprised about the axing as the decision came sometime after training finished.

Three players though, are happy with the fact that Montella has been axed. One is Andre Silva, who has been unhappy about his usage since he was acquired from Porto this past summer. Jack Bonaventura and Mateo Musacchio too were unhappy with Montella’s rein and are now happy with Gattuso’s appointment.

The former AC Milan midfielder’s appointment at the helm of affairs comes after it was revealed that there was a contract in his contract that would have allowed him to take charge of the senior side, if Montella was sacked.

Despite having appointed Gattuso though, Milan have initiated contact with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who they want to make the rossoneri boss next season. Mirabelli was present at Wembley during last month’s game between England and Germany, as contact with Conte’s representatives was made.

