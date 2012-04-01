English clubs are on alert as Manchester City’s Yaya Toure still remains without a new contract. Reports from the Daily Mirror have linked Toure with a move away from Manchester, but still remaining in the Premier League. For City fans this would mean that this weekend would be the last home game for their well experienced midfielder who has brought them a host of trophies.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a big money move to China, and with his 34th birthday coming up this weekend many would think this might be a consideration. But sources in England have touted EPL clubs being interested in Toure, and he has reiterated his desire to stay. West Ham, Newcastle, and Brighton are all supposedly have Toure on their lists, but surely many more clubs will be coming to light soon. As long as a club can come to an agreement over salary, who would not want a free transfer with the quality of Yaya Toure?