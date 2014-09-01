NO REPLACEMENTS – Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez did leave the Bernabeu in the summer but nobody came in to replace them. Actually, the Colombian was replaced by Dani Ceballos who, however, is still struggling to settle in well in the Spanish capital. Morata, on the other hand left Chelsea for € 80 million bud nobody came in to replace him and Real Madrid are really going to miss the 20 goals he netted last season.

RONALDO DEPENDENCY – The Portuguese star was banned for five games for pushing the referee in the Spanish Superleague final against Barcelona and Real Madrid only got two wins and as much draws. Ronaldo will be back on the pitch on Wednesday against Apoel but the Portuguese will be suspended again at the week-end when Real will travel to San Sebastian to face table leaders Real Sociedad.

BALE FAILS TO IMPRESS – With Ronaldo out of action, Gareth Bale should be claiming the spotlight but the Welshman is failing to impress even with Ronaldo off the pitch. The former Spurs star has only one goal and two assists in the first five appearances with Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid have had a very bad start to the season. Despite their win in the Spanish Supercup and in the European supercup, in fact, the Merengues have only racked up five points in their opening three La Liga gameswon against Deportivo La Coruna away but were held to 2-2 and 1-1 draw by Valencia and Levante respectively, both times at the Bernabeu. Our reporter in Madrid Giorgio Baratto explains the three reasons why the Merengues are struggling to get positive results at the beginning of the season.