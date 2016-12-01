Three reasons why Dybala could leave Juve at the end of the season

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks. While it is hard to envisage him leaving Turin at the moment, there are several reasons why the balance could tip in favour of him bidding the Bianconeri shirt goodbye come the end of the season.



ALLEGRI – It is no secret that the relationship between Dybala and coach Massimiliano Allegri has been strained this season. The Tuscan tactician does not believe the Argentine’s attitude is what it should be, which has led to him being left on the substitutes bench in recent weeks. It does not appear that Allegri would be too concerned if the 24-year-old did end up departing.



MONEY – The Laguna Larga native is currently involved in a legal dispute with his former technical supplier over unpaid royalties, while there is a chance he could be forced to owe money to an ex-agent of his too. The likes of Man City or PSG could pay him considerably more than he earns in Italy, which could tempt him to seek pastures new.



AMBITION – Despite the fact they sit just a point behind leaders Napoli in the Serie A table, there are concerns over the Bianconeri’s ability to compete at the very top level this season i.e. in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. Performances have been unconvincing for much of the campaign, and so Dybala’s head could be turned by the chance to compete for a place in an all-star lineup led by either Pep Guardiola or Unai Emery.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)