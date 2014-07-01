Emre Can is being heavily linked with Juventus with the Old Lady’s CEO Beppe Marotta a long time admirer of the German International whose contract with Liverpool expires in 2018. The 23-year-old has failed to pen a new deal with Liverpool and several reports in Italy suggest that Can won’t sign a new contract with the Premier League giants and will be free to move to Turin as a free agent at the end of the season.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus will make an attempt to sign the player in January although it is hard to believe Liverpool will sell their star in the middle of the campaign. Juventus’ interest in Can, however, is totally justified not only by the player’s contract situation but also by his qualities which would perfectly fit in this Juventus side.







The 23-year-old can either play in a two or in a three-man midfield and his versatility is much appreciated by Old Lady boss Max Allegri who will use a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3 formation this season.



Versatility is not the only quality of Can that Allegri appreciates. The German’s dynamism is another feature Allegri wants every Juventus midfielder to have. The likes of Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuid are very good in both the attacking and the defensive phase and Can is no exception. He can cover the defensive line and help the attacking midfielders in creating goal chances, not to mention his International experience that makes him a reliable option for Serie A and Champions League games.



One more reason why Juventus should push to sign Can is that the German could also be a perfect replacement for his compatriot Sami Khedira who has not have a great start to the season and is being rumoured to be a transfer target of many MLS clubs.







The contract of Khedira expires in 2019 but the German may be leaving Turin one year before the end of that contract. Rumours about the player’s began a few months ago and Can would be the best player to replace Khedira in Turin.



The Old Lady should not miss the chance to sign Can either in January or at the end of the season when he would move to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent and he would represent another bargain buy for the bianconeri.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni