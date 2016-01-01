It is believed that Inter superstar Mauro Icardi will not end up joining Real Madrid because of three reasons, reports Don Balon.

Icardi has been on fire in the Serie A this season, having scored as many as 13 times in just as many games for the nerazzurri already. The 24-year-old’s performances have seen him get linked with a move to Real Madrid of late.

Don Balon understands that there are upto three reasons for as to why the Argentine will not head to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Luciano Spaletti treating him to be an important player essentially a fourth one.

The first reason is a matter of salary, as Inter are looking to match and even pay Icardi more than what Los Blancos will look to pay him when an offer is made.

The second reason pertains to the fact that Icardi’s international teammate Lionel Messi has told the striker that he would never get to become a top star at Real Madrid largely because of the presences of other superstars in the current setup.

The third reason arises from the presence of Karim Benzema in the side and Icardi believes that he can’t play regularly at Real unless the Frenchman leaves.

Kaustubh Pandey