Three reasons why Manchester United can sign Ghoulam
02 January at 12:15Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam despite the player’s knee injury that will force him out of action for the next few months. According to The Sun, the Red Devils will wrap up a deal to sign the Algeria International once Napoli complete the signing of Benfica ace Alex Grimaldo.
Ghoulam picked up a knee injury during Napoli’s home clash against Manchester City this past November but is still regarded as one of the best left-backs in Europe at the moment.
Aside from the signing of a possible replacement, there are two more reasons why Manchester United could wrap up a deal to sign Ghoulam although the talented defender is not expected to leave Napoli in the January transfer window.
Ghoulam has recently signed a contract extension with Napoli but a € 35 million release clause has been included in the player’s new deal. Ghoulam’s minimum transfer fee is not very high for a club like Manchester United and there is no doubt the Red Devils would be able to match it in the summer.
Fier et heureux de faire partie de ce grand projet, de représenter cette belle ville et ses couleurs. Fier d’être Napolitain #ForzaNapolisempre pic.twitter.com/E2Ync1Cks3— ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) 5 dicembre 2017
The player’s agent could also help Manchester United to wrap up a deal for Ghoulam at the end of the season. Jorge Medes, in fact, is also the agent of José Mourinho and he may give a hand to the Portuguese tactician to wrap up a deal for the Algerian.
