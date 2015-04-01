Three way Premier League tussle for Leeds United hot-shot
19 May at 14:42
Leeds United striker Chris Wood is at the centre of a three-way Premier League tussle for his signature. The 25-year-old New Zealand international lit up the Championship last season scoring 30 goals for the West Yorkshire club who narrowly missed a play-off place.
Having arrived at Elland Road from Leicester City for £3M in 2015, Leeds have slapped a £15M price-tag on their star performer as West Han United, Southampton and Stoke City all get ready to try to bring him to the top-flight next season.
Wood has also had offers from the Chinese Super League such has been his rise to stardom but having rejected a potential lucrative move in January to try to help the club return to English football’s top-flight, it seems as though a summer departure is imminent.
A source close to the player has told Starsport that; “He's had the season of his life and knows this is the time to cash in and get back into the top flight. In an ideal world he'd like to have done this with Leeds, but sadly it hasn't happened. But he believes he can be successful in the Premier League and wants another chance to prove himself."
Go to comments