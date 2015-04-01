Leeds United striker Chris Wood is at the centre of a three-way Premier League tussle for his signature. The 25-year-old New Zealand international lit up the Championship last season scoring 30 goals for the West Yorkshire club who narrowly missed a play-off place.



Having arrived at Elland Road from Leicester City for £3M in 2015, Leeds have slapped a £15M price-tag on their star performer as West Han United, Southampton and Stoke City all get ready to try to bring him to the top-flight next season.



Wood has also had offers from the Chinese Super League such has been his rise to stardom but having rejected a potential lucrative move in January to try to help the club return to English football’s top-flight, it seems as though a summer departure is imminent.

